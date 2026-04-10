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UP tragedy: 10 devotees die after boat capsizes in Mathura

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UP tragedy: 10 devotees die after boat capsizes in Mathura, rescue ops on

A boat carrying a group of devotees capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday afternoon leaving at least 10 people dead, while several others are feared missing.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

UP tragedy: 10 devotees die after boat capsizes in Mathura, rescue ops on
UP tragedy: 10 devotees die after boat capsizes in Mathura
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A boat carrying a group of devotees capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday afternoon. The accident led to the death of 10 people, while many others are feared missing. The incident took place on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura. 

According to the Police, 22 individuals have been rescued and shifted to hospitals, but investigation is underway to determine how many of them are safe. According to the officials, the incident occured when one of two boats with around 25–30 devotees suddenly sank.

The district authorities have said, citing witnesses, that there was a sudden panic when the boat, which was said to be overcrowded, overturned close to a pontoon bridge in Vrindavan.

Rescue teams, including local police and disaster response units, rushed to the spot and have so far rescued more than 14 people. Search operations have been going on amid concerns that a dozen passengers may still be missing.

 

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