Up to Rs 100 crore for governorship, Rajya Sabha seats: CBI busts imposter racket

The CBI had been conducting raids recently and also intercepting phone calls as they zeroed in on the accused, officials revealed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a multi-state racket of imposters attempting to cheat people to the tune of Rs 100 crore by falsely promising them Rajya Sabha seats and governorship, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. 

However, the central probe agency luckily caught the accused just before money was to exchange hands. The CBI had been conducting raids recently and also intercepting phone calls as they zeroed in on the accused, officials revealed. 

In its FIR, the CBI has named Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Maharashtra's Latur, Ravindra Vithal Naik of Karnataka's Belgaum, and Delhi-NCR-based Mahendra Pal Arora, Abhishek Boora and Mohammed Aijaz Khan in connection with the case, the officials said.

It is alleged that Bandgar was posing as a senior CBI officer and flaunting his "connections" with highly placed officials and had asked Boora, Arora, Khan and Naik to bring any sort of work that he can fix in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification.

They conspired with "the sole ulterior motive of cheating private persons by falsely assuring them for arrangement of seats in Rajya Sabha, appointment as governor, appointment as chairman in different government-run organisations under central government ministries and departments against huge pecuniary consideration," the FIR alleged.

The agency came to know through its source that Boora discussed with Bandgar how the latter's purported connection with high-ranking officials who play "pivotal roles" in appointments be exploited to get the work done.

It surfaced that the accused were attempting to cheat people in the name of assuring them of candidature for Rajya Sabha against huge consideration to the tune of Rs 100 crores, the FIR alleged.

