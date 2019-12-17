UP: This man is taking 'direct' help from God to stop people from cutting trees. Here's how

From the Chipko movement to recent protest against cutting 2,000 trees of Aarey in Mumbai, the fight against the cutting of trees has been going on for several decades in India.

An environment activist in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has taken a unique step to stop people from cutting trees. Paragdutt Mishra has 'directly' asked God to save the forest.

Mishra carves pictures of gods and goddesses on trees and paints them with vermillion so that villagers don’t cut the trees, reports Zee News.

"Forest are drastically being damaged in the name of development and road extension. Villagers have no knowledge about climate change and ecological balance. But pictures of gods and goddesses on trees are successfully deterring people, who believe in god, from cutting them", the chief of Wazirganj development block's Nagwa Panchayat, Mishra said as reported by IANS.

Mishra said he used to carve pictures of gods and goddesses on tree trunks and later painted them with vermilion. Thereafter, villagers would worship them. That’s when he decided to use his talent to save trees in Gonda.

"I have made deities the patron of trees," said Mishra. The cost of painting and carving on a single tree is around Rs 200 and the amount is paid by him.

"The forest was towards the end at our panchayat following the blind cutting of trees. But my trick worked and now we are blessed with nature," Mishra said to IANS.

"Almost all trees have been cut down that we planted after I became 'Pradhan' last time. It was a heavy loss, now taking help from almighty is proving beneficial," he added.

Worried over shrinking forest area, Mishra said: "We have a population of 8,000 in our panchayat while the number of trees has been reached around 10,000. But people are desperate to cut them, hence, we have started this campaign".

Now, after the success of Mishra's efforts, people in nearby villages have started conserving trees applying the same approach.