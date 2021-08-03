UP: Thieves say 'Chori karna paap hai, police humari baap hai' after getting caught

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, thieves caught on charges of theft vowed not to commit criminal acts in a unique way. These thieves not only did sit-ups holding their ears but reiterated their promise not to commit crimes, saying, 'Chori karna paap hai, police humari baap hai' (Stealing is a sin, the police is our father). Now, this incident has become a matter of discussion in the area.

Firozabad SSP Ashok Kumar held a press conference in the police line in which he presented the criminals involved in different theft incidents in front of the media. Along with this, information was given about the crimes committed by them. The SSP was explaining to them that stealing in someone's house is a sin. That's why they shouldn't do it.

Meanwhile, on the persuasion of the SSP, the arrested accused stood up, holding their ears and said in front of the SSP 'Chori karna paap hai, police humari baap hai'. However, the SSP stopped them from saying so in front of the media. Not only this, after the end of the press conference, the police brought out the thieves, where they held their ears and did sit-ups.

The names of the arrested accused are Umesh, Dharam Singh and Suraj. All of them are residents of Kaushalya Nagar in the North Kotwali area and now they have been sent to jail.