FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

A 16-year-old Gorakhpur boy allegedly faked his own kidnapping after losing nearly Rs 3 lakh in online games, using an AI-generated image and ransom messages to convince his father.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 16-year-old Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur allegedly staged his own kidnapping after losing nearly Rs 3 lakh in online games, police said. To make the abduction appear real, the teenager reportedly used an AI-generated image showing him with blood on his face and tape over his mouth.

The boy allegedly took help from his Delhi-based girlfriend to create the fake kidnapping scene. He then sent the image to his father on WhatsApp and demanded Rs 1 lakh, threatening that he would be killed if the money was not paid.

When his father said he could not arrange the amount, the teenager allegedly increased the demand to Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Teen uses AI image to fake kidnapping

According to police, the teenager had borrowed money from friends and others to fund his online gaming. When they started asking him to return the money, he allegedly came up with the plan to obtain cash from his family by staging his own abduction.

The teenager, whose father is a cloth merchant in Sant Kabir Nagar, left home on Tuesday evening, telling his family that he was going to Sikriganj. He then put his phone on flight mode.

Later, he connected the phone to a friend's Wi-Fi network and sent the ransom message and AI-generated photograph to his father.

Worried about his son's safety, the father approached the police, who began tracking the mobile number.

Police trace teenager to friend's house

Police traced the phone's location to Sikriganj. A team reached the area around 2 am and found the teenager at a friend's house. Additional SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri said the boy admitted to fabricating the kidnapping to raise money and repay his online gaming debts.

Police are now investigating whether other people were involved in helping the teenager execute the plan.

Similar fake kidnapping case in MP

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur last year when a 13-year-old girl allegedly staged her own kidnapping after being reprimanded by her mother over her mobile phone use, talking to friends and wearing lipstick.

The girl reportedly left a Rs 15 lakh ransom note before leaving home. Police later found her in the Sadar area and discovered that she had planned the incident herself to escape restrictions at home.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father
UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father
Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban
Who is Mannan Kumar Mishra? BCI Chief in spotlight over NALSAR enrolment ban
Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve this look: Fans say 'Eminem 2.0'
Cristiano Ronaldo's new hair look goes viral amid wife Georgina won't approve
Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery: 'Slowing down seems scary'
Rashmika Mandanna shares health update amid hip injury recovery
Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 14 injured in Chamoli tunnel collapse; 1 trapped as rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 14 injured in Chamoli tunnel collapse; 1 trapped
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement