UP teen fakes kidnapping with AI-generated photo, demands Rs 2 lakh from father

A 16-year-old Gorakhpur boy allegedly faked his own kidnapping after losing nearly Rs 3 lakh in online games, using an AI-generated image and ransom messages to convince his father.

A 16-year-old Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur allegedly staged his own kidnapping after losing nearly Rs 3 lakh in online games, police said. To make the abduction appear real, the teenager reportedly used an AI-generated image showing him with blood on his face and tape over his mouth.

The boy allegedly took help from his Delhi-based girlfriend to create the fake kidnapping scene. He then sent the image to his father on WhatsApp and demanded Rs 1 lakh, threatening that he would be killed if the money was not paid.

When his father said he could not arrange the amount, the teenager allegedly increased the demand to Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Teen uses AI image to fake kidnapping

According to police, the teenager had borrowed money from friends and others to fund his online gaming. When they started asking him to return the money, he allegedly came up with the plan to obtain cash from his family by staging his own abduction.

The teenager, whose father is a cloth merchant in Sant Kabir Nagar, left home on Tuesday evening, telling his family that he was going to Sikriganj. He then put his phone on flight mode.

Later, he connected the phone to a friend's Wi-Fi network and sent the ransom message and AI-generated photograph to his father.

Worried about his son's safety, the father approached the police, who began tracking the mobile number.

Police trace teenager to friend's house

Police traced the phone's location to Sikriganj. A team reached the area around 2 am and found the teenager at a friend's house. Additional SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri said the boy admitted to fabricating the kidnapping to raise money and repay his online gaming debts.

Police are now investigating whether other people were involved in helping the teenager execute the plan.

Similar fake kidnapping case in MP

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur last year when a 13-year-old girl allegedly staged her own kidnapping after being reprimanded by her mother over her mobile phone use, talking to friends and wearing lipstick.

The girl reportedly left a Rs 15 lakh ransom note before leaving home. Police later found her in the Sadar area and discovered that she had planned the incident herself to escape restrictions at home.