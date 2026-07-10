UP teacher suspended after alleged sexual assault attempt on minor boy

On the basis of a written complaint by the boy, a case was registered against teacher under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teacher at a government primary school here has been suspended for allegedly attempting to commit unnatural sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy, an official of the Basic Education Department said on Friday.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Singh said that Ghulam Mustafa alias Pappu (50), a teacher at the government primary school in Sisotar village was suspended on Thursday. He said orders have been issued for a disciplinary inquiry into the matter. Strict action will be taken against the accused teacher after the inquiry report is received, he added.

According to police, Mustafa called the boy to his house on July 5 on the pretext of some work. After luring the boy to his house, Mustafa locked the door and attempted to commit unnatural sexual assault on him.

On the basis of a written complaint by the boy, a case was registered against Mustafa under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said they had arrested the accused teacher on Monday, completed legal formalities and sent him to jail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff.)