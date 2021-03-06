UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Registration starts for Assistant Teacher, Principal's posts - full details here

Good news for candidates looking for a job as the application process for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 has commenced. Candidates interested can apply for various posts such as Assistant Teachers and Principal. They can visit the website uphed.gov.in to register for these posts.

Important dates for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021:

Last date to apply online: March 17, 2021.

Last date for submission of the application form and take a hard copy of the application: March 10 to 19, 2021.

Age limit:

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years.

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Teacher: Candidates must have done BEd/BTC/DElEd or 4-year of BElEd or any relevant course from a recognised university.

Headmaster: Candidates must be a graduate or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

The selection of candidates will be based on a written test and interview.

The board had released a notification charting out the details of Junior High School Principal / Assistant Teacher Selection Recruitment Exam 2021 on March 2. Candidates are advised to fill up UP Teacher 2021 Online Applications as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

After registering, the candidate has to pay the prescribed application fee by March 18.