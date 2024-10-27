According to a visitor at the Taj Mahal, the situation in the area has worsened over the years due to the industrial areas traffic increasing.

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh was engulfed in a thick layer of haze on Sunday as pollution levels continued to rise.

Manoharpur area in Agra recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) at 190, categorized as 'moderate'. Whereas Shahjahan garden area recorded an AQI of 113 as of 9 AM. The average AQI recorded of Agra for October 26 was 106, categorized as 'moderate' too.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

According to a visitor at the Taj Mahal, the situation in the area has worsened over the years due to the industrial areas traffic increasing.

"I am here on a trip, I wanted to see the sunrise. 14 years ago, I was here and the sky was clear back then. Industrial areas are increasing towards Agra side and vehicle load is also increasing here, I think these are the reasons behind the rise in pollution..," he told ANI.

Another visitor to the iconic site said that due to all the smog it has become difficult to see the monument properly.

He told ANI, "It feels good to see the Taj Mahal early in the morning, but it's been hazy, which creates problems in view, in the morning due to the pollution." Moreover, Aligarh city was engulfed in a thick haze too.

The Yamuna river also had its thick toxic sludge persisting in the Kalindi kunj area in Delhi.

Taj Mahal is one of the UNESCO world heritage site, standing majestically on the river banks of the Yamuna. A popular tourist attraction, many state guests and dignitaries are often taken to the Taj Mahal to have them experience the beauty of the mausoleum of white marble.

Recently on October 8, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accompanied by wife First Lady Sajidha Mohamed paid a visit to Taj Mahal, while the president was on an inaugural bilateral visit to India from October 6-10.

Earlier on Friday, the Health ministry also urged states and union territories to curb stubble burning amid the rising pollution levels across the country. Additionally, the ministry also urged people to use public transport and 'minimise exposure.'

