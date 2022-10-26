UP, Sultanpuri: MLA Mannu Ansari's security guard attacked in Shramjeevi Express, carbine gun snatched

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Mannu Ansari is the nephew of Mukhtar Ansari. (File)

Samajwadi Party MLA Mannu Ansari's gunner Rakesh was attacked in Shramjeevi Express by a group of men. The attack took place when the train was just 50 meters from the Sultanpur Railway Station.

The incident took place on Tuesday. Rakesh was traveling from Varanasi to Delhi.

According to the police, a group of miscreants entered the train near the Sultanpur Railway Station and attacked the security guard with a knife. They pulled the chain and disembarked before it reached the station.

They decamped with the guard's carbine gun.

Rakesh has been referred to Lucknow's trauma center.

Mannu Ansari is the nephew of Mukhtar Ansari. He is an MLA from Mohammadabad of the Ghazipur district.

He confirmed the incident to PTI and said he is now worried about his own security as he is now without a guard.