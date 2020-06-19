UP STF personnel, their families asked to remove 52 Chinese apps from phones

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has directed its personnel and their family members to remove 52 Chinese applications from their smartphones amid the ongoing tension at the border with the neighbouring country.

"All the personnel of the STF, Uttar Pradesh are directed to immediately remove the following android apps from their mobile phones as well as that of their family members," Inspector General (STF), Uttar Pradesh said in an order (translated from Hindi).

The order said that the Home Ministry has suggested not to use these applications as these applications are of Chinese origin and pose the threat of possible data theft.

The list of 52 "dubious apps" include names like Tik Tok, Vault Hide, Weibo, We Chat, Share It, UC News, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, Club Factory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai and ROMWE, etc.

The move comes as the call for boycotting Chinese products is at a rise.

The boycott call has been given after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.