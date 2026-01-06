UP SIR: Draft voter roll released, UP CEO reveals date of final voter list, what to do if your name is missing?

As part of the ongoing countrywide voter list process, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has finally released the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The ECI had earlier postponed this process thrice. The UP CEO revealed the date for final list.

The draft voter list for UP SIR has been released amid a concerning issue among statewide voters as the 2.89 crore names have been missing from the voters list. However, election officials have requested citizens to quickly verify their details and file objections where required. Voters whose names have been missing from the draft electoral list in UP SIR in states like Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra, or any other, can submit an application for its inclusion.

Names missing in UP SIR draft electoral roll

Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) were retained in the draft electoral roll after SIR, UP chief electoral officer said. Addressing a press conference, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, “On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6.”

Among those whose names were deleted include 2.17 crore voters who have permanently shifted, and 46.23 lakh names were deleted due to reported deaths. Among these, 25.47 lakh voters either had duplicate voter IDs or were untraceable.

What to do if name is missing in the SIR voter list?

Voters whose names are not listed in the draft list, can demand inclusion by filling out Form 6. According to official notice, requests for objections and correction regarding names can be submitted until February 6, through both online and offline mode via booth-level officers (BLOs). “Checking the draft list is the first step. Voters have one month to raise objections or request corrections,” Rinwa said. Voters can check their names on UP government's official website at eci.gov.in up.

Types of forms to be filled and when

-Form 6: Used to apply for adding a new name to the draft electoral roll if it has been left out.

-Form 7: Used to seek removal of a name from the electoral roll, including cases of death or wrongful inclusion.

-Form 8: Used to request corrections or updates to existing details, such as a change of address or personal information.