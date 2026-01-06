UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
INDIA
UP SIR Draft List: Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website.
UP SIR Draft List: A total of 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll. Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) were retained in the draft electoral roll after SIR, UP chief electoral officer said. Addressing a press conference, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, "On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6."
Forms 6, 7 can be filed online or physically for voter list changes, the UP CEO said. Objections and applications for inclusion of names can be submitted online through Forms 6 and 7, or filed physically. "Form 8 should be filled if there is any incorrect information or if the voter has shifted. The first step is to check their name in the draft list published today. Voters have a period of one month to do so," he said.
By entering basic information such as name, district, assembly constituency, or polling station details, voters can easily find their status. The commission has urged all voters to check their names without delay to ensure they are not deprived of their right to vote.
