FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan while attempting robbery in Rajasthan's Kota, watch viral video

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

UP SIR Draft List: Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UP SIR Draft List: A total of 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll. Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) were retained in the draft electoral roll after SIR, UP chief electoral officer said. Addressing a press conference, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, "On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6."

About Forms 6,7 8 

Forms 6, 7 can be filed online or physically for voter list changes, the UP CEO said. Objections and applications for inclusion of names can be submitted online through Forms 6 and 7, or filed physically. "Form 8 should be filled if there is any incorrect information or if the voter has shifted. The first step is to check their name in the draft list published today. Voters have a period of one month to do so," he said.

How to check your name in draft voter list?

By entering basic information such as name, district, assembly constituency, or polling station details, voters can easily find their status. The commission has urged all voters to check their names without delay to ensure they are not deprived of their right to vote.

  1. Go to the election commission website, the Voters’ Service Portal, -- voters.eci.gov.in
  2. Look for Special Intensive Revision (SIR)- 2026.
  3. Click on ‘Search your name in Last SIR’
  4. The list can be searched by two ways, one being the electoral details and the other being the last SIR E-Roll.
  5. To ‘Search by Electoral Details’
  6. Fill in the information such as your state, district, assembly constituency, polling station no. and name, section no. and name, part serial no., elector full name in SIR, elector age, relative type, electoral relative full name.
  7. Fill in the Captcha and click search.
  8. Alternatively, you choose to ‘Search in last SIR E-Roll’
  9. Fill in the state and click View
  10. Select your district and the Assembly Constituency(AC) and click show.

Get a direct link HERE.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5%
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela
Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react
Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement