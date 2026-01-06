UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

UP SIR Draft List: Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website.

UP SIR Draft List: A total of 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll. Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) were retained in the draft electoral roll after SIR, UP chief electoral officer said. Addressing a press conference, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said, "On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6."

About Forms 6,7 8

Forms 6, 7 can be filed online or physically for voter list changes, the UP CEO said. Objections and applications for inclusion of names can be submitted online through Forms 6 and 7, or filed physically. "Form 8 should be filled if there is any incorrect information or if the voter has shifted. The first step is to check their name in the draft list published today. Voters have a period of one month to do so," he said.

How to check your name in draft voter list?

By entering basic information such as name, district, assembly constituency, or polling station details, voters can easily find their status. The commission has urged all voters to check their names without delay to ensure they are not deprived of their right to vote.

Go to the election commission website, the Voters’ Service Portal, -- voters.eci.gov.in Look for Special Intensive Revision (SIR)- 2026. Click on ‘Search your name in Last SIR’ The list can be searched by two ways, one being the electoral details and the other being the last SIR E-Roll. To ‘Search by Electoral Details’ Fill in the information such as your state, district, assembly constituency, polling station no. and name, section no. and name, part serial no., elector full name in SIR, elector age, relative type, electoral relative full name. Fill in the Captcha and click search. Alternatively, you choose to ‘Search in last SIR E-Roll’ Fill in the state and click View Select your district and the Assembly Constituency(AC) and click show.

