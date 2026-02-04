UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
INDIA
In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, three minor sisters jumped off the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. The incident took place at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, at around 2 am on Wednesday.
Police officials identified the girls as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). The three sisters reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic. They play an online task-based 'Korean love game', and do not attend school regularly, as per reports.
Outside visuals surfaces
Reportedly, the girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their death. "Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. It was accompanied by a crying hand-drawn emoji. An investigation is underway.
What happened?
According to reports, the girls allegedly locked the room from inside before jumping out of the window one after another. The security guards and neighbours were alerted by the sound of the girls falling on the ground. By the time the family members broke down the door, the girls had already jumped. According to the victim's father, Chetan Kumar, he wasn't aware of the game; otherwise, he wouldn't have allowed them to play it. He revealed that his daughters pleaded that they can't get rid of the Korean game, "Korean humari jaan hai, aap humein nhi chuda sakte. (Korean is our life, and you cannot take it away)," he said to NDTV.
What is the 'Korean love game'