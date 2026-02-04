FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727

Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert

Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?

Amid brutal trolling, Arjun Kapoor admits 'life has been cruel' to him, expresses his pain to late mom Mona Shorie Kapoor: 'I'll see you again soon'

India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how

J-K's Udhampur Operation Kiya: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...

Shah Rukh, Aryan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to...

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's on-set pho

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, three minor sisters jumped off the ninth floor of their apartment building,  allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. The incident took place at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, three minor sisters jumped off the ninth floor of their apartment building,  allegedly after their parents object to their online gaming addiction. The incident took place at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Police officials identified the girls as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). The three sisters reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic. They play an online task-based 'Korean love game', and do not attend school regularly, as per reports. 

Outside visuals surfaces
 

Reportedly, the girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their death. "Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. It was accompanied by a crying hand-drawn emoji. An investigation is underway.

What happened?

According to reports, the girls allegedly locked the room from inside before jumping out of the window one after another. The security guards and neighbours were alerted by the sound of the girls falling on the ground. By the time the family members broke down the door, the girls had already jumped. According to the victim's father, Chetan Kumar, he wasn't aware of the game; otherwise, he wouldn't have allowed them to play it. He revealed that his daughters pleaded that they can't get rid of the Korean game, "Korean humari jaan hai, aap humein nhi chuda sakte. (Korean is our life, and you cannot take it away)," he said to NDTV.

What is the 'Korean love game'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...
Shah Rukh, Aryan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to...
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's on-set pho
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement