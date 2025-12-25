UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead after two unidentified men fired multiple bullets in his head, investigation underway

Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here
INDIA
In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a teacher at Aligarh Muslim University was shot in the head by unknown miscreants. As per some reports, multiple bullets were fired. The deceased man is identified as Rao Danish Ali, who was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said "Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college."
Investigation is underway and search for two unidentified men has been initiated.