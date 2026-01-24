UP Shocker: Second year B-Tech students jumps off fourth floor after getting scolded for returning drunk to hostel in Greater Noida
INDIA
A tragic suicide case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a second year B-Tech student allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of his hostel, and died in the hospital on early Saturday, after getting scolded by father for consuming alcohol.
Udit Soni, the deceased was a native of Jhansi districy and was pursuing B-Tech inGreater Noida's Knowledge Park. He was returning to hostel his friends Chetan and Kuldeep, after drinking alcohol.
PTI reported that the hostel management reprimanded Udit for his behaviour and sent a video of the incident to his father, Vijay Soni. His father allegedly scolded him over phone and threatened to bring him back home from the hostel.
Udit was allegedly upset from the scolding by his father and hostel management, and jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel, as per PTI. Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the matter. Investigation is underway.
However students are protesting in the hostel premises alleging misbehaviour by hostel management forcing Udit to take this extreme step.