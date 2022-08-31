UP shocker: 22-year-old man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old infant girl in Kushinagar district

File Photo

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year-old infant girl in his neighbourhood. Police have said that the accused, identified as Ravi Rai, a resident of the Vishnupura area, of Kushinagar district, often used to play with the girl.

Rai came to the child's house and took her away to buy chocolates, when he did not return after 2 hours, the girl's family members went to his house and inquired about their daughter, but were unable to find her there.

READ | BJP suspends Jharkhand leader accused of torturing domestic help, NCW seeks action in 7 days

The girl's family members then informed the police. During police interrogation, the accused admitted raping the girl who was then recovered from a farm.

On the written complaint of the girl's family members, police have registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital."

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)