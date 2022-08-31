Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP shocker: 22-year-old man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old infant girl in Kushinagar district

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

UP shocker: 22-year-old man arrested for raping one-and-half-year-old infant girl in Kushinagar district
File Photo

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year-old infant girl in his neighbourhood. Police have said that the accused, identified as Ravi Rai, a resident of the Vishnupura area, of Kushinagar district, often used to play with the girl.

Rai came to the child's house and took her away to buy chocolates, when he did not return after 2 hours, the girl's family members went to his house and inquired about their daughter, but were unable to find her there.

READ | BJP suspends Jharkhand leader accused of torturing domestic help, NCW seeks action in 7 days

The girl's family members then informed the police. During police interrogation, the accused admitted raping the girl who was then recovered from a farm.

On the written complaint of the girl's family members, police have registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital."

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.