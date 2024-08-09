UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

HomeIndia

India

UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon

The serial killer, who has murdered 10 women in the past 14 months with same modus operandi in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was arrested by the police on Friday, i.e., August 9, said the police.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The serial killer, who had murdered 10 women in the past 14 months in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, was arrested by the police on Friday, i.e., August 9, said the police. 

    According to the police, the 'psycho killer' belongs to the Nawabganj police station limits in Bareilly. He had killed 10 women by strangulating them in the past 14 months. 

    All the murders took place under the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area in Bareilly since last year, said the police. 

    Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), will share the details soon in this regard, according to the police. 

    Earlier on Tuesday, i.e., August 6, the police issued a sketch of three suspects based on eye-witness descriptions. As per the police,the latest victim, Anita Devi from Haujpur village, was found strangled on July 2, a year since the first murder took place on July 22 last year, when Kusma from Khajuria village met a similar fate. 

     

     

    The second victim in the series was Veeravati from Seva Jwalapur village, who was strangled on August 23 last year.

    Another women who fell prey to the serial killer, Mehmoodan, an elderly woman, was found in a sugarcane field on October 31, 2023.

    The fourth victim in the case was Dulaaro Devi, belonging to the Kharsaini village. Her body was found on November 20 the same year, followed by Urmila Devi from Jagdishpur village who was strangled with her own saree on November 26 last year. 

    Kalawati from Partapur village became the sixth victim in the series of murders whose body was found in a forest on June 5 this year. The body of the next victim, Dhanwati from Kulcha village, was also discovered in a sugarcane field by the Shahi Road on June 19.

    On June 30, Premwati from Anandpur village, was also killed with the same modus operandi. 

    Having witnessed these murders in a similar manner, the police started to suspect that they had been perpetrated by the same person. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

    Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

    Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

    Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

    Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

    Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

    Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

    Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

    5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

    5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

    India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

    India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

    This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

    This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement