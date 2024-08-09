UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon

The serial killer, who has murdered 10 women in the past 14 months with same modus operandi in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was arrested by the police on Friday, i.e., August 9, said the police.

According to the police, the 'psycho killer' belongs to the Nawabganj police station limits in Bareilly. He had killed 10 women by strangulating them in the past 14 months.

All the murders took place under the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area in Bareilly since last year, said the police.

Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), will share the details soon in this regard, according to the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, i.e., August 6, the police issued a sketch of three suspects based on eye-witness descriptions. As per the police,the latest victim, Anita Devi from Haujpur village, was found strangled on July 2, a year since the first murder took place on July 22 last year, when Kusma from Khajuria village met a similar fate.

The second victim in the series was Veeravati from Seva Jwalapur village, who was strangled on August 23 last year.

Another women who fell prey to the serial killer, Mehmoodan, an elderly woman, was found in a sugarcane field on October 31, 2023.

The fourth victim in the case was Dulaaro Devi, belonging to the Kharsaini village. Her body was found on November 20 the same year, followed by Urmila Devi from Jagdishpur village who was strangled with her own saree on November 26 last year.

Kalawati from Partapur village became the sixth victim in the series of murders whose body was found in a forest on June 5 this year. The body of the next victim, Dhanwati from Kulcha village, was also discovered in a sugarcane field by the Shahi Road on June 19.

On June 30, Premwati from Anandpur village, was also killed with the same modus operandi.

Having witnessed these murders in a similar manner, the police started to suspect that they had been perpetrated by the same person.