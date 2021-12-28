UP: Samajwadi Party makes polls promise, gets trolled on social media

For the assembly elections to be held next year in UP, the round of political announcements and promises is going on from the parties. Now, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has made a promise. However, it is being trolled on social media for it.

SP has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the cyclists who died in the accident by tweeting. The SP said in a tweet, "The SP government will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the death of cyclists in an accident."

A row has erupted over the election promise of SP. People are trolling SP and Akhilesh Yadav on social media. One user wrote that for Rs 5 lakh, many people will hit their old grandfather and other elders.

Another user advised doing something so that everyone's income increases and no one walks on a cycle.

Notably, to ensure the victory of the SP in the assembly, Akhilesh Yadav is holding rallies in UP. In these rallies, while describing the work of his government, he is appealing to give him a chance again. On the BJP side, PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda and CM Yogi Adityanath have taken the lead.

While addressing a public meeting in Kanpur on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi targeted Akhilesh Yadav. PM Modi said, "Recently, boxes full of notes have been found in Kanpur. The world knows who is behind this corrupt business. He had sprinkled the perfume of corruption all over UP before the year 2017. Now the BJP government is engaged in cleaning this mess. This is the truth of UP, which the public is understanding."