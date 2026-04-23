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UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here

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UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here

The collision occurred as the truck's brakes failed, the car was trapped between two trucks, while another vehicle caught fire after being hit. Details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 06:57 AM IST

UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here
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At least 11 people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision near Barkha Ghuman Baisod Balay Hill, in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, on Wednesday at around 8:30 pm. The deadly road accident involved a truck, a trailer and two four-wheelers, including a Bolero SUV, which triggered fire, engulfing nine people, among whom four were children. Besides them, a truck driver was killed, and the body of the Swift car driver remains trapped inside, bringing the total toll to 11.

Mirzapur road accident: 11 killed, what happened?

"A truck collided from behind with a Swift car, a Bolero and a trailer. Due to a collision, the Bolero and the Swift caught fire. Upon receiving this information, the police and fire service immediately arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of local villagers, began rescue operations. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, inspected the site. So far, 11 people have been reported dead in the tragic incident, and information about them is being gathered. A police team is present at the scene. Traffic is flowing smoothly, and further legal action is being taken as per the established procedure," the Mirzapur police said.

Mirzapur SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik further elaborated on the incident, saying that the collision occurred as the truck's brakes failed. Upon reaching the site, the police noticed that the car was trapped between two trucks, while another vehicle caught fire after being hit."On 22nd April, 2026, at around 8:30 PM, information was received about a road accident near the path leading down from the bottom of the Dramdganj Valley. Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that a truck had collided with another due to a brake failure. An Alto car was trapped between the two trucks. Meanwhile, another vehicle caught fire after being hit. So far, information has been received about the death of a total of 11 people. Police teams are present at the scene, and the route is being restored. Traffic is running smoothly on the alternate route," she said.

 

 

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