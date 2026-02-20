UP: RSS-backed ABVP protest against goat market, police say not illegal

ABVP activists protested a goat market in Varanasi’s Chetganj area, alleging illegal slaughter near Kashi Vishwanath Temple just a day before Ramzan.

Tensions flared in Varanasi’s Chetganj locality after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body linked to the RSS, staged a protest claiming illegal animal slaughter was taking place near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The demonstration occurred just the day before Ramzan, when seasonal goat markets typically see increased activity.

Protesters gathered at the site of a long-standing goat market, alleging that slaughter activities were being carried out in violation of municipal norms. According to Varanasi Nagar Nigam regulations, slaughtering animals and selling meat is prohibited within a two-kilometre radius of the temple premises.

Police Inquiry Finds No Slaughter Activity

Local police launched an inquiry after a complaint was filed by Shivam Tiwari, an ABVP leader associated with Kashi Vidyapeeth. A case was registered against unidentified individuals for allegedly operating an illegal slaughter facility. However, officers later clarified that no slaughterhouse or meat sale was found at the location.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal told reporters that the market operates with municipal approval and deals exclusively in live goats. 'The designated market is lawful. Our inspection confirmed that no slaughtering was taking place,' he said.

Inspector Vijay Kumar Shukla of Chetganj police station added that confusion may have arisen after a goat reportedly died at the market days earlier. Authorities confirmed the animal had not been slaughtered.

Residents Allege Intimidation

Mohammad Nadeem, who organises the century-old market, claimed that protesters behaved aggressively, knocked on doors of local residents and raised religious slogans. He said traders and residents, many from the Muslim community, felt threatened during the protest.

Police subsequently inspected homes and market premises to verify documentation and ensure compliance with civic rules. Nadeem maintained that the market has operated legally for over 100 years and questioned why residents were asked to justify their presence in the area.

Some locals criticised the police for not taking action against the protesters for allegedly disturbing communal harmony.

Encroachment Drive in Shahjahanpur

In a separate development, authorities in Shahjahanpur district cleared encroachments on nearly 300 bighas of forest land. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, farmers had cultivated crops on the land for decades. The administration removed the encroachments and ploughed standing crops during the operation.