India

UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...

CM Yogi has also given instructions for thorough investigation, verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and related establishments in the state.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 04:11 PM IST

UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...
Days after incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the names and addresses of operators, proprietors and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. He also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants has also become mandatory.

CM Yogi has also given instructions for thorough investigation, verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and related establishments in the state. Instructions were also given to amend the rules as per the need while ensuring the health safety of the general public.

On September 12, a purported video showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the facility's owner. Last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers. In June, two men were arrested by police in Noida for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their spits.

Addressing a high-level meeting in Lucknow, CM Yogi said the presence of human waste in food items was disgusting and ordered strict action against those who adulterate food items with human waste or dirty things, an official statement said.

Concrete arrangements are necessary to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that by running a state-wide intensive campaign, verification of all the employees working there including the operators of these food establishments should be done. The chief minister said this action should be completed quickly by a joint team of Food Safety and Drug Administration, police and local administration.

(With inputs from PTI)

