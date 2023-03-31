UP releases reservation list for civic polls, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad to have women mayors

UP civic polls: The seats allocated to OBC candidates will remain the same as 205 positions. (File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of cities who would have to choose their mayors from reserved categories. The residents of Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad will have to elect female mayors for the second time as these seats have been reserved for women. Six mayoral positions have been reserved for women, eight have been left unreserved.

Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Aligarh, Prayagraj and Varanasi have been left unreserved. Agra has been reserved for SC women. Shahjahanpur and Firozabad have been reserved for OBC women.

Meanwhile, Jhansi will have to choose from among SC candidates whereas Shahranpur and Meerut will have OBC mayors.

In the upcoming mayoral elections, 760 people, including 17 municipal corporations chief, 199 nagar palikas (municipal councils) and 544 nagar panchayats (town councils), will be elected to the upcoming local body elections.

UP Urban Development Minister AK Sharma told IANS that the government has acted according to the recommendations of the backward classes commission.

The OBC reservation has been limited to 27 percent. The state government has provisioned for the better representation of women in the 760 seats -- they have reserved 288 seats for women.

The seats allocated to OBC candidates will remain the same as 205 positions (including women OBC reservation) are going to be offered to the community members.

Similarly, key positions for SC candidates have been increased from 102 to 110 while those for STs have been increased to 2 from earlier 1.

With inputs from IANS