UP: Raj Bhavan receives threat letter to blow it up, police launches probe

The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a probe and alerted the concerned authorities after Raj Bhavan received a letter threatening to blow up the building on Tuesday.

The letter threatens to blow up the Raj Bhavan with dynamites if the Governor does not vacate the building in 10 days. It was signed by TSPC, an extremist group in Jharkhand. In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department stated that security has been tightened at Raj Bhavan, and DG (Intelligence) and ADG (Security) has been asked to submit a report based on the probe by Wednesday evening.

A case has been filed at Hazrat Police Station.

The letter was sent to the state's Home Department by additional chief secretary to Governor Anandiben Patel, Hemath Rao.

On July 20, Anandiben Patel was sworn in the Governor of Uttar Pradesh replacing Ram Naik whose 5-year term came to an end on July 22, 2019.

She previously served as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.