UP raises fine for not wearing face mask in public to Rs 500 ahead of 55-hour total lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the fine for violating mask rule in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic has been raised to Rs 500 from the current penalty of Rs 100.

Anyone found without a mask in public would be fined Rs 500.

This comes as a 55-hour lockdown over the weekend comes into effect at 10 pm today.

"We had announced that penalty amount for not wearing face mask in public would be raised from Rs 100 to Rs 500. A notification has been issued to this effect today," state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Earlier, the state government had on Thursday announced two-day complete lockdown in all areas as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

The lockdown in the state will be implemented from 10 pm Friday, July 10, till 5 am on Monday, July 13.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed.

Trains will continue to operate as per schedule, an order issued by UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari said.

The government said on Thursday that 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state, taking the tally to 32,362. Active cases in the state stand at 10,373 while the death toll stands at 862. A total of 21,127 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases rose to 7,93,802 while the death toll jumped to 21,604 after a record number of cases were added on Friday.