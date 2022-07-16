UP rains: IMD warns of extreme downpour from July 19 after 'large deficit' of rainfall so far

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a "large deficient" rainfall as of Friday with barely 77.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 15. However, IMD has now warned that it is likely to receive extreme rainfall from July 19, 2022 (Tuesday). As per the data available from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh was the only state that received 77.3 mm of rainfall, which is minus 65 percent of the 220 mm expected for this duration.

The IMD has two sub-divisions in Uttar Pradesh - east Uttar Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh. While east UP received just 77.2 mm rainfall during the first three fortnights of the monsoon season against the 243.5 (minus 68 percent), west received 77.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 187.1 mm (minus 59 percent). West UP's rain is termed as "deficient" by the IMD while the east's is termed as "large deficient".

"The monsoon trough continued to be continuously south of its normal position. For July, it ought to be along the Ganganagar-Allahabad-Kolkata but was in fact, was aligned along Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh-Odisha, thereby, the entire rainfall went to central and peninsular India," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD's Director General, Meteorology.

With the IMD expecting the monsoon trough to move northwards, Mohapatra said, "Uttar Pradesh is now set to receive good rainfall from July 18 while it is likely to be extremely heavy from July 19."

Asked for the reasons for two or three districts receiving normal rainfall, the IMD top meteorologist said, the monsoon wind`s interaction with the land surface makes all the difference.

The heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would go on till at least July 22-23, he said, adding, "This rainfall may not wipe out the entire deficit for UP but will substantially reduce it."