UP Rain Havoc: 57 dead, 46 injured as rainfall exceeds normal in 3 days

Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rain and storms that killed 57 people and injured 46, as rainfall exceeded 1,084% above normal between September 25 and 27.

Heavy rain and storms claimed 57 lives and injured 46 people in Uttar Pradesh in the 48 hours from September 25 to the morning of September 27. Excessive rainfall was recorded in 56 of the state's 75 districts, triggered by the cyclonic system 'Arnab', which originated in the Bay of Bengal.

UP: Rainfall 1,084% above normal in three days

Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod stated that 66.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in the state in 4 hours, whereas the normal rainfall for this period is 7.6 mm. He said rainfall was 7,385% above normal in Farrukhabad, 5,664% in Kannauj, 4,408% in Shahjahanpur, 4,240% in Hamirpur and 4,100% in Mahoba. More than 1,020 houses were damaged and 107 animals died due to rain-related incidents during the period.

The long-term average rainfall for the state between September 25 and 27 is 9.4 mm, yet 111.3 mm of rainfall was recorded during these three days, an excess of 1,084 per cent above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, such rainfall is unusual. Heavy rainfall has particularly affected Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Lucknow, with widespread damage reported.

Relief Commissioner said the relief and rescue operations were reviewed in consultation with the District Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates of the affected districts. The adverse weather conditions that persisted for more than 48 hours have eased somewhat and are now confined mainly to the Terai region, the weather department said.

Relief, rescue operations reviewed

According to reports, a section of the Bhakra Nangal Dam subsided in Rampur, in Unnao; people were seen catching fish at the waterlogged toll plaza of the Ganga Expressway. Fears are mounting regarding extensive damage to Kharif and pulse crops; early-sown paddy crops have flattened in the fields, and crops such as sesame, sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), black gram (urad), and green gram (moong) have been destroyed.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced compensation for farmers whose crops, including paddy and maize, have been damaged by the heavy rains. Farmers can register complaints to seek compensation for their crop losses.