UP: Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi Adityanath, seeks probe into girl student's death in JNV hostel

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to take cognizance of the matter regarding the alleged suicide of a Class-11 girl student of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Bhongaon, Mainpuri.

Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, asked CM Yogi to take cognizance and order an inquiry into the matter.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to take cognizance of the case and order an inquiry into the murder of a school girl in September this year in Mainpuri. pic.twitter.com/P8YgoWLnmp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

The girl, identified as Anushka Pandey (17), was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on September 16. According to the police, in a suicide note recovered from the scene, she had alleged her roommates of subjecting her to extreme humiliation over the theft of some snacks due to which she was forced to end her life.

The girl's father had later filed an FIR against school principal Sushma Sagar, the hostel warden, and two other students claiming that these individuals were involved in the events that led up to his daughter's 'murder' since Anushka was forced to end her life, her father alleged.

Gandhi, in her letter, highlighted the fact that the family of the deceased had said that the girl was 'murdered' in light of the situation that the girl's body was found in the hostel 'under mysterious circumstances'. "Injury marks were seen on her body but the post-mortem for the same was not done," Priyanka Gandhi wrote, adding that the family of the deceased has every right to know what happened to their girl and who all were involved in the incident, in case any foul play was involved. "Is the administration trying to shield someone?" she asked, asserting that an unbiased inquiry should be promptly conducted.

Necessary steps are to be taken to ensure the safety of women in the state, the Congress leader declared in her letter.