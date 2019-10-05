UP: Principal caught consuming liquor in school premises

Headlines

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 39,700 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50m rifle 3P in Asian Games, shatter world record

Two minor siblings from Noida drown during Lord Ganesh idol immersion in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Viral video: 'Pineapple momos' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Smriti Mishra, DU student who failed UPSC twice and later secured AIR…

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Meet visually impaired German singer mentioned by PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

7 quick & healthy breakfast options

9 superfoods for healthy skin

10 Budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

This superstar has received most nominations for Filmfare Award for Best Actor, it's not SRK, Salman, Aamir, Hrithik

HomeIndia

India

UP: Principal caught consuming liquor in school premises

The villagers then called the police on Friday after which he was handed over to the Basic Education Officer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 08:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Residents of Palai village in Wazirganj block here caught principal of a primary school allegedly consuming alcohol in his office, in the school premises.

The villagers then called the police on Friday after which he was handed over to the Basic Education Officer.

"I have directed the Basic Education Officer to conduct a probe immediately and take action against the said teacher. I have also given instructions to the station house officer of Wazirganj. Strict action will be taken against him if he was found consuming alcohol," said Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Badaun.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 Mubarak: Eid Wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Highest ever prize money in cricket history more than World Cup 2023, IPL cash prize combined; winner got…

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram, Pragyan to wake up again? Here's the big update

Fukrey 3 Twitter review: Viewers impressed by Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Pankaj-starrer, call it 'non-stop laughter ride'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE