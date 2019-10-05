UP: Principal caught consuming liquor in school premises

The villagers then called the police on Friday after which he was handed over to the Basic Education Officer.

Residents of Palai village in Wazirganj block here caught principal of a primary school allegedly consuming alcohol in his office, in the school premises.

The villagers then called the police on Friday after which he was handed over to the Basic Education Officer.

Badaun DM: I've directed the Basic Education Officer to conduct probe immediately and take action against the said teacher. I have also given instructions to the station house officer of Wazirganj. Strict action will be taken against him, if he was found consuming alcohol.(04.10) https://t.co/gLAW3lXvCw pic.twitter.com/ZtC2dgtq4L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2019

"I have directed the Basic Education Officer to conduct a probe immediately and take action against the said teacher. I have also given instructions to the station house officer of Wazirganj. Strict action will be taken against him if he was found consuming alcohol," said Dinesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Badaun.