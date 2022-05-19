UP: 13 Women BJP leaders receive obscene video calls from unidentified man

Prayagraj: The man has used several phone numbers to harass the women. (Representational)

As many as 13 women associated with the BJP have been receiving anonymous video calls from an unidentified man, who makes obscene remarks on them. They have lodged a complaint with the Prayagraj police but the culprit has neither been arrested nor identified.

Station House officer (SHO) of Georgetown police station, Brajesh Singh, told the news agency IANS that the police are taking the help of the cyber cell to trace the man. An FIR has been registered in the case.

The man has used several phone numbers to harass the women. The women recently met the city police chief and apprised him about the situation. The motive behind the man's act has not been released.

The women said they think the motive behind these calls had been blackmail.

With inputs from IANS