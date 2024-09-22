UP: Potential train accident averted as gas cylinder found on rail track in Kanpur; visuals surface

As soon as the information was received about the incident, the officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) promptly arrived at the scene, and are investigating the incident.

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday after a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found on the railway track in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Soon after spotting the cylinder on the track, the loco pilot promptly applied the brake to avert the incident.

The incident occurred near Prempur railway station at around 5.50 am today in the morning.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilots of the goods train reported a 5-liter empty gas cylinder on the track, following which the driver halted the train.

Police personnel are inspecting the spot where the gas cylinder was found as a goods train was about to pass through, at Prempur Station earlier today.

The statement from CPRO of North Central Railway said, "A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security, and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter."

Earlier, on September 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police officials to heighten vigilance and take strict action against those involved in alleged conspiracies to sabotage railway tracks or cause railway accidents.

This statement follows an incident in Kanpur on September 15, where a major tragedy was narrowly avoided. A damaged gas cylinder, along with other 'objectionable' materials, was found near the railway track where the Kalindi Express had halted, triggering an alarm. The train, which was travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, came to a stop after the train driver spotted the cylinder and applied emergency brakes.

The incident occurred around 8 pm near Munderi village, between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Harish Chander, the driver noticed the cylinder around 8:30 p.m. and immediately stopped the train.

"The cylinder rolled off to the side, and the train halted," said Chander.

