UP Population Control Bill Draft: People with more than two children will not get government benefits

Uttar Pradesh government is expected to come out with a population control legislation on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. After the passing of the new law, the benefits of state government-sponsored welfare schemes will be limited to only those with two children or less.

Uttar Pradesh’s state law commission has invited comments from the public on the draft by July 19.

The commission will first consider public opinion and then hand over the ‘UP Population Bill’ to the state Government. As per draft, it is necessary to control and stabilize the population due to limited resources in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a community-centric approach to population control so that better facilities may be made available to the people and the state can be developed properly.

The Chief Minister stated, “Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about the population in certain communities and we, therefore, need community-centric awareness efforts.”

According to an official, “The state’s total fertility rate is 2.7 per cent currently whereas it should ideally be less than 2.1 per cent.” Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad stated that the state’s population policy is being prepared after studying several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04. Notably, the NFHS-05 is scheduled to be released soon, and therefore, targets will be set for two phases, 2026 and 2030.

UP’s Draft Population Bill: Benefits and Incentives

For govt employees having two children:

The public servants who adopt two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse, shall be given the following incentives— 1. Two additional increments during the entire service 2. Subsidy towards purchase of plot or house site or built house from Housing Board or development Authority, as may be prescribed. 3. Soft loan for construction or purchasing a house on nominal rates of interest,as may be prescribed. 4. Rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, water, house tax, as may be prescribed. 5. Maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances. 6. Three per cent increase in the employer’s contribution Fund under national pension 7. Free health care facility and insurance coverage to spouse.

For govt employees following one-child norm:

1. Four additional increments 2. Free health care facility and insurance coverage to the single child till he attains the age of twenty years 3. Preference to a single child in admission in all educational institutions, including but not limited to the Indian Institute of Management, All India Institute of Medical Science, etc. 4. Free education up to graduation level 5. Scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child 6. Preference to a single child in government jobs

Extension of incentive to the general public adhering to the two-child /single-child norms

The is applicable to anyone except public servant, who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilisation operation upon himself or their spouse. Incentives include a soft housing loan, rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, and house tax among other things. Government employees who adhere to the two-child norm will also get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or paternity leave of 12 months with full salary and allowances and free health care facility and insurance coverage to the spouse.

Special Benefit to Couple Living under the Below Poverty Line

A couple living below the poverty line, having only one child by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation shall be eligible for payment from the Government for a one-time lump-sum amount of Rs 80,000 thousand if the single child is a boy, and rupees one lakh if the single child is a girl.