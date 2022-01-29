UP Polls 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct door-to-door campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur today

As part of his back-to-back visits to poll-bound states, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday is set to engage in day-long public events as well as door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh`s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

The Home Minister will hold effective voter communication at 11.15 am in Muzaffarnagar`s Sadar constituency and subsequently a door-to-door campaign in the region from 12.30 pm onward on Saturday. Shah`s third event as a door-to-door campaign will begin from 2.10 pm in Deoband in Saharanpur, about 150 km from Delhi. At about 3 pm, the home minister will hold effective voter communication in Kota village in the Saharanpur Dehat area.

Shah`s day-long event will culminate with a door-to-door campaign in the New Shardanagar area in the Saharanpur constituency at 5.30 pm. Jats are a deciding factor in almost all seats in western Uttar Pradesh, the region where Rashtriya Lok Dal enjoys influence among the community. Samajwadi Party and the RLD are trying to revive MAJGAR, the caste combination of Muslim, Ahir (Yadav), Jat, Gujjar and Rajput, which suffered a major dent following the 2013-Muzaffarnagar violence.

The fury sweeping Muzaffarnagar has been generated because of the skittling of the Majgar and the intense competition among political parties to grab its fragments.

Home Minister`s office on Friday announced through the Twitter handle, mentioning a series of public programs of Shah in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

This is Shah`s second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday.

A day after participating in similar public engagements in Uttarakhand on Friday, the Home Minister on Saturday will meet people in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur-- key regions in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Home Minister`s public engagements are significant as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of UP elections will be on February 14th, the third phase on February 20th, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur, and 40 in Goa will take place on March 10.

