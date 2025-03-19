Muskaan told the police that she mixed sleeping pills in Saurabh's food on March 4. Once he was asleep, she and Sahil murdered him with a knife, chopped his body into 15-odd parts, stuffed the pieces in a drum and sealed it with wet cement.

In an incident that may cause goosebumps to anyone who comes to know about it, a Merchant Navy officer was killed and his body was chopped into 15 pieces by the paramour of his wife. The suspect also stuffed the body pieces into a drum, which he sealed with cement.

Confirming the incident that occurred in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, the police revealed a story of love, betrayal and ruthlessness.

Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskaan Rastogi fell in love with Sahil Shukla and the two joined hands to execute this diabolical crime.

Love marriage goes sour

According to NDTV, Saurabh Rajput and Muskaan Rastogi fell in love and got married in 2016. In a bid to spend more time with his wife, Saurabh quit his Merchant Navy job.

But things started to go haywire after this as Saurabh's decision to leave the job did not go well with his family.

The economic crisis led to friction and a feud in the family, and Saurabh decided to move out. He moved to a rented house with Muskaan. They were blessed with a daughter in 2019.

Wife in extramarital affair

However, the joy proved to be short-lived as Saurabh came to know that Muskaan was having an affair with his friend Sahil.

After struggling to cope with the problem, quarrels and disputes, Saurabh decided to rejoin the Merchant Navy. He left India in 2019 for work.

Saurabh to attend the sixth birthday celebration of his daughter on February 28. But death was waiting for him at his home.

How was Merchant Officer killed?

Muskaan told the police that she mixed sleeping pills in Saurabh's food on March 4. Once he was asleep, she and Sahil murdered him with a knife, chopped his body into 15-odd parts, stuffed the pieces in a drum and sealed it with wet cement.

They mislead the police and family members by saying that Saurabh had gone to Manali. Not only that, they went to Manali taking Saurabh's phone and uploaded his old pictures on his social media handles.

According to Meerut City police chief Ayush Vikram Singh, suspicion deepened after there was no response when the relatives made calls to Suarabh's phone. The police took them into custody and grilled them.

Muskaan and Sahil accepted how they had killed Saurabh and they also helped the police to get the body.