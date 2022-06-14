UP Police suspend 20 social media accounts over hate speech, arrest one

UP Police suspends 20 social media accounts

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said that 20 social media accounts have been suspended for posting hate comments after the controversy surrounding BJP ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The officer informed that the hate messages on social media platforms were monitored by the Internet media cell of the district police and the department had identified 100 more such accounts and one person has even been arrested. The police have also issued an advisory on the social media platform, Twitter warning people against posting hate messages.

Meanwhile, Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati complained to the police that some miscreants have generated fake social media accounts using his name and picture and were posting obnoxious comments.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and the cyber crime cell is probing it, the SSP said.

The Ghaziabad administration had issued a notice to the priest last week, warning him of legal action if he makes a statement which spreads communal hatred. The move by the administration came after the priest declared that he would go to Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17 and give a presentation on the Quran.

Read: J-K: 2 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar, were planning attack on Amarnath Yatra