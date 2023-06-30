UP Police officer faces probe after family takes selfie with cash bundles; transferred | Photo: Reuters (Image for representation)

People frequently use social media to share special and enjoyable activities and moments with family and friends. However, a moment snapped by a member of one Uttar Pradesh Police officer's family led to an instant transfer. A police officer with his wife and kids was spotted in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, carrying bundles of cash.

After the post of the cop's wife and kids sitting with stacks of Rs 500 bills went popular on social media, an inquiry into the officer was opened. A senior police official launched an inquiry into the incident as soon as the image of the cop holding piles of notes became viral. Ramesh Chandra Sahani, the station's in charge, has been moved to the police division.

Ramesh Chandra Sahani, however, has come to his defence and said that the image was shot on November 14, 2021, when he sold a piece of family land. Following the internet's popularity of a video of his children displaying bundles of cash, an Uttar Pradesh police officer was called to police lines.

The two kids of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, who was working as the Behta Mujawar police station's Station House Officer (SHO), could be seen in the video seated on a bed with 27 packs of Rs 500 bills. According to the footage, Sahani's home is shown.

Authorities' response to viral post

After becoming aware of the situation, Bangarmau circle officer (CO) Siddharth Shankar Meena directed the SHO to be evacuated and transferred to police lines and initiated an investigation into it. According to CO Pankaj Singh, Sahani's family members could be seen seated with bundles of Rs 500 bills in the popular social media photo.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing. Although the police did not provide a precise amount, it is anticipated to be in a total of Rs 13 lakhs.

(With inputs from PTI)