UP Police moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court protection order for Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

UP Police has filed a petition against court relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in a case related to an FIR lodged in Ghaziabad.

UP Police has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari. The Police has challenged the order of the Karnataka High Court granting protection to Maheshwari in a in a case related to a viral video of an elderly man accused young men of beating him up in Ghaziabad.

The Twitter India MD had earlier filed a caveat with the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing before any order is passed.

The Karnataka HC had granted Maheshwari protection from arrest with respect to an FIR lodged with the Ghaziabad Police.

On June 15, the Ghaziabad Police had charged Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, and writer Saba Naqvi over circulation of the video.

The Delhi Police had earlier sent a notice to Twitter, seeking an explanation from the microblogging platform to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

The police had also visited the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurgaon on May 24 with the notice over the tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Central government, as "manipulated media".The Uttar Pradesh Police had confirmed that there is no communal angle in the incident in Loni and arrested five accused of assaulting the 72-year-old man. The police also stated that action would also be taken against the complainant for providing wrong facts.