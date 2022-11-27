UP Police follows Musk's lead, uses Twitter to try to solve problems, see how netizens reacted

The Uttar Pradesh police asked a crucial question on the social networking site Twitter, which has left internet users baffled and upset. The UP Police got inspiration from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posed the following question on their Twitter page: "If UP Police solves your problems over a tweet, will that be considered work?"

The UP Police tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk in the tweet asking if solving a problem on the well-known microblogging platform would be regarded as "work."

Netizens reacted to the viral tweet by the UP Police:

The public severely mocked the UP Police.

"No it counts as publicity only," one person stated in response.

“Uttar Pradesh Police has established Twitter as a service.” Another user mocked UP police by saluting them.

Another stated that, “Sir from more than 15 days asking for a help no help has been received only direction given on Twitter .. Is this is how UP police helps ?”

Another person said, “No it counts as publicity only. False propaganda by UP Police. Corruption is the national character of UP Police.”

This is in response to a mocking tweet from Elon Musk asking his followers, "If I Tweet, does that count as work?" Elon Musk is said to have been a harsh taskmaster to his remaining employees, instilling a no-holds-barred work culture. He urged all Twitter employees to report back to the office for work, put the corporate credit card on hold, and took a number of other actions.

In addition, reports claim that Elon Musk's novel approaches have led to a sour "cultural clash" among thousands of employees.