UP police files chargesheet in Unnao rape-murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Unnao case in which a 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze by those accused of rape on December 5.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate(CJM).

The Unnao rape survivor passed away on December 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The chargesheet was prepared based on testimonials of witnesses, and the woman's statement just before dying.

The incident happened when the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli for a court hearing. The five accused poured petrol on the rape accused to prevent her from going there.

The rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 kilometres from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The five accused who allegedly set her on fire are-Shubham, Shivam Trivedi, Hari Shankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore.

In March 2019, the victim had filed an FIR against two men, Shubham and Shivam, from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.