UP police bust sex racket in Noida's Wave mall, 14 girls rescued

Uttar Pradesh police busted a sex racket and rescued 14 girls after raiding a spa on Wednesday (February 3) night. The raid was conducted at Noida's Wave Mall in Sector 18.

Talking to media, Rajesh S, DCP Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, stated that the raid was carried after receiving information that spas were 'attracting customers by prostitution'.

“We had information on spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids following that and arrested the owners and customers,” he said.

“We are considering the girls to be victims. They will be sent to rehabilitation centers while the customers and spa owners will be booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.” DCP Police Commissionerate Rajesh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Police bust sex racket in Wave mall, Noida Sector 18 "We got info of spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids. The girls will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers & spa owners will be booked under PITA," says DCP Police Commissionerate, GB Nagar pic.twitter.com/oW4M9ik6XH February 3, 2021

"We will send notices to the landlords who have rented out to these spas," he added.

On further investigation, it was found that women involved in the sex racket belonged from Delhi and Haryana. These women used to charge Rs 5000-8000 per customer. Police have also booked four customers along with the spa manager.

During the search operation, the police also discovered several objectionable items including injections and drugs from the spa center.