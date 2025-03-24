If media reports are to be believed, Izzatnagar Police booked the man from Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia after he made the post on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against a man named Tabrez Alam for posting "I Love You Pakistan" on his personal Facebook page.

It caught the attention of a group named "Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25", which made it an emotive issue by highlighting the post on X. It also claimed that the Facebook post had harmed India's unity and demanded strict action.

Who is Tabrez Alam?

After it became an emotive issue, the UP Police swung into action and registered an FIR under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have said that the accused, Tabrez Alam, is also allegedly linked to an ongoing case in which he has been accused of luring girl and trying to get her converted.

According to the complaint lodged by the father of the victim, the girl left her home with jewelry and cash.

Tabrez took her to Ghaziabad. It has also been alleged that Tabrez put pressure on her to convert to Islam and threatened to kill her when she refused to do so.