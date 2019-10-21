UP police announces Rs 2.50 lakh reward for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh police which is jointly probing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case with Gujarat ATS has announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for revealing information that could lead to the arrest of two alleged killers of the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

On Sunday, UP Police in a major breakthrough identified two suspected killers of Kamlesh Tiwari and recovered blood-soaked saffron clothes, bags from a Lucknow hotel where they were staying.

Tiwari's alleged killers have been identified as Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They were caught in CCTV recording.

According to probing agencies, Hussain and Pathan had visited Kamlesh Tiwari's residence in Lucknow, sat with him for about half-an-hour before brutally killing on October 18 (Friday).

The suspected killers met Tiwari on the pretext of gifting him sweets, however, they were actually carrying weapons in the box. They had got the sweet box from a Gujarat shop.

Earlier, investigating agencies have found that one of the key suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case used a fake account on a social media site to connect with him.

Gujarat ATS has now found that an individual who is also a key suspect identified as Jaimin Bapu (a local leader) created a fake account on Facebook with the name Rohit Solanki in June 2019 to connect with Kamlesh Tiwari.

Sources also say that Rohit was likely to meet Tiwari on Friday (October 21), the day he was murdered.

Kamlesh Tiwari, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked on Friday, was also a former member of the Hindu Mahasabha.

On Sunday, Tiwari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Yogi Adityanath assured the family that they will get justice. The family also demanded a government job for Tiwari's son.

However, Kamlesh's mother Kusum Tiwari after meeting CM Adityanath said she was not satisfied even after she was assured by Aditynath.

"We are not satisfied. There is a lot of pressure on us. We were forcibly taken to Lucknow by the police to meet the UP CM," she added.