9 bullets shot at gangster Atiq Ahmed, 5 at Ashraf: Reveals autopsy report

According to the autopsy, Atiq Ahmed was shot eight times in the chest and back and once in the head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Representational Image

The gruesome shooting death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night was caught on camera. According to the autopsy report, Atiq was shot at least nine times.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident was caught on camera. The autopsy report has come for both gangsters. 

According to the autopsy report, Atiq was shot at least nine times. At least nine bullet wounds were reportedly discovered during the postmortem investigation of the feared gangster's body. According to reports, his brother Ashraf Ahmed, who was also shot dead outside the hospital in Prayagraj, had five bullets found in his body. 

They were transported to the hospital by the police for a physical examination. 

Atiq Ahmed was shot eight times in the chest and back and once in the skull. The headshot was caught on live television as three shooters—all of whom have since been apprehended—poured bullets upon the gangster-turned-politician and his brother, instantly killing them both. Coincidentally, the gangster was speaking with the media when his assassins, who were also dressed as journalists, started shooting.

(Also Read: Who is gangster Sundar Bhati, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf?)

Five bullet wounds were discovered during the autopsy of Ashraf's body, four on his back and one on his head, according to sources.

A group of five doctors conducted the post-mortem investigation. To guarantee a thorough investigation of the high-profile case, the sessions were also videotaped.

The former MLA and MP, Atiq Ahmed, was charged with at least 100 crimes. He has been in the news ever since Prayagraj resident Umesh Pal, a lawyer and witness in the 2005 murder of BSP Lawmaker Raju Pal, was shot and killed in front of his house.

Asad, the gangster's 19-year-old son and another suspect in the murder of Umesh Pal was fatally shot by members of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday. 

