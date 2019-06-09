UP: People take to streets demanding justice for 2-year-old brutally killed in Aligarh

A large number of people including children protested in Aligarh, seeking justice for the deceased. They demanded nothing less than capital punishment for the accused of the murder.

Locals on Friday took to the streets, seeking justice for two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was killed in a gruesome manner in Aligarh.

In the state capital, a candlelight march was organised, demanding justice for the deceased.

Durgesh Tripathi, a Lucknow University student, told ANI, "We are united against the horrendous crime that took place in Aligarh. We must ensure the safety of our daughters. We demand capital punishment for the accused."

Another protestor Anshu Priya said, "We want a safe society. There should be security for all."

A social activist Suman Singh Rawat said, "This is a shocking incident. The government should give the harshest punishment to the perpetrators of this crime so that it works as a deterrent for others."

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked for an inquiry report from the Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

Two accused -- Zahid and Aslam -- have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The police had said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

A post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of a team comprising three doctors which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, sources said.