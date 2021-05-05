UP Panchayat Elections: BJP lags behind SP in strongholds, independents dominate

The counting for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election Results started on May 2 and is still underway. However, the latest trends indicate that the Samajwadi Party has managed to be the front runner while the BJP has suffered a setback.

In the three-tier panchayat elections held in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has lagged behind the SP, the main opposition party. These results are a bit disappointing for the BJP, which gives new energy to the Samajwadi Party before the Assembly elections to be held in the year 2022. In the results of 3050 seats in 75 Zila Panchayats of the state, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has performed better than the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP-backed candidates have suffered a setback from Lucknow to Varanasi. Not only this, but the Samajwadi Party has also raised the flag by winning 24 out of 40 seats in Ayodhya. At the same time, SP has benefited from contesting elections in western UP with the Rashtriya Lok Dal. According to the data of a private channel, in the results of 3050 seats, 779 SP-backed candidates have won.

At the same time, 579 candidates supported by BJP have got the victory. Independent candidates have got success in other 1272 seats. Apart from this, 361 candidates supported by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been successful in registering a victory.

Meanwhile, only 59 candidates supported by Congress have been successful in winning. BJP has lost in its strongholds Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj. In the Ayodhya district panchayat, the SP-backed candidates won 24 of the 40 seats.

At the same time, out of 40 seats in Varanasi district panchayat, BJP has got only 7 seats. Here, Samajwadi Party-backed candidates have won 15 seats. BSP got 5, Apna Dal S 3, and Aam Aadmi Party got 1 seat. Out of 25 seats of Zila Panchayat in Lucknow, BJP has got only 3 seats. At the same time, SP has got 10 seats, BSP has got 5 seats and independents/others have got 7 seats.

SP has won 24 out of 57 seats in Barabanki. Here BJP got only 14 seats. In Kanpur district panchayat, SP has won 11 seats, while BJP has won only 8 seats. The BSP has won 12 of the 33 seats in the Mathura District Panchayat. BJP has got 8 seats here, while 8 candidates supported by the SP-RLD alliance have won. Similarly, SP has won 25 out of 84 seats of Prayagraj District Panchayat. 15 BJP-backed candidates have been successful in registering a victory.

BJP gets a tough fight with SP in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, home of CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP has got a tough fight with the SP. Here, out of 68 seats of the District Panchayat, the SP and BJP-backed candidates won 20 seats. Here the Aam Aadmi Party has won one seat. At the same time, independent candidates have won 2 and 25 seats to the BSP. SP supported candidates have won 27 out of 56 seats of the Deoria district panchayat. BJP has got only 6 seats.

The SP has won 25 of the 84 seats in the Azamgarh District Panchayat. Independents won 26 seats here. At the same time, BSP has got 14 seats and BJP has got 10 seats. In the districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Shamli, Mathura, Aligarh, which were the centre of the farmers' movement in UP, BJP could get very few seats. In the 33 wards of Meerut, which is called the capital of West UP, only 6 BJP-backed candidates have won. 7 candidates of SP, 9 of BSP and 6 of RLD have won.

BJP performs well in Muzaffarnagar

BJP has performed well in Muzaffarnagar. Here in the 43 seats of Zilla Panchayat, BJP won 13, RLD 3, BSP 3, Azad Samaj Party 6 and others won 18 seats. SP failed to win a single seat here. In Bijnor-Baghpat, the SP and RLD alliance has defeated the BJP. In Bijnor, SP has got 20 seats, RLD has got 3 seats, Kisan Candidate has got 2 seats, BSP has got 10 seats and BJP has got 8 seats. Independents live on the rest.

Out of the 20 wards of Zila Panchayat in Baghpat, RLD won on 8, BJP and SP on 4 each, BSP on 1 and Independents on 3. Out of 19 seats in Shamli, 4 are won by BJP, 5 by RLD, 2 by SP and independents on the rest.

In Saharanpur, the BSP has won 18 seats and the BJP has won 14 seats. The Congress has had the best performance here in the entire UP and has won 13 of its candidates.