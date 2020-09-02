UP: Pakistani youth, accused of raping foreigner girl in Vrindavan, arrested

Headlines

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

40 years of Sunny Deol: Best films of action star

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeIndia

India

UP: Pakistani youth, accused of raping foreigner girl in Vrindavan, arrested

The incident reportedly occurred at the NRI Greens Vrindavan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what comes as yet another heinous crime in Uttar Pradesh, a young foreigner girl was reportedly raped in Mathura. Upon preliminary investigation, the police have arrested an individual, who has been found to be a resident of Karachi in Pakistan.

According to reports, the individual has been identified as one Anand, a resident of Karachi.

The young woman is said to have been living with her parents for the last five years in Vrindavan. Without divulging too many details about the heinous crime, the police have revealed that the suspect had actually forced his way into the residence of the foreigner girl before raping her.

The police have held the suspect individual in custody and are currently probing into the incident further.

The case is being investigated by the Vrindavan Kotwali police. The incident reportedly occurred at the NRI Greens Vrindavan.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE