UP: Pakistani youth, accused of raping foreigner girl in Vrindavan, arrested

In what comes as yet another heinous crime in Uttar Pradesh, a young foreigner girl was reportedly raped in Mathura. Upon preliminary investigation, the police have arrested an individual, who has been found to be a resident of Karachi in Pakistan.

According to reports, the individual has been identified as one Anand, a resident of Karachi.

The young woman is said to have been living with her parents for the last five years in Vrindavan. Without divulging too many details about the heinous crime, the police have revealed that the suspect had actually forced his way into the residence of the foreigner girl before raping her.

The police have held the suspect individual in custody and are currently probing into the incident further.

The case is being investigated by the Vrindavan Kotwali police. The incident reportedly occurred at the NRI Greens Vrindavan.