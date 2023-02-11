Search icon
UP news: New hotels in 30 cities to create over 10,000 jobs; Rs 7200 crore MoU inked with Japan firm

HMI has inked a major Memorandum of Understanding of Rs 7200 crore with the Government of UP at the 3-day Global Investors Summit being held in Lucknow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

UP news: New hotels in 30 cities to create over 10,000 jobs | Representational Photo

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Major Japanese hotel chain Hotel Management International Company Limited (HMI Hotel Group) has big plans for UP which will bring massive employment and infrastructure to the state. HMI will develop new hotels across 30 major cities of UP in a major boost to the hospitality industry in the state.  

The company has inked a major Memorandum of Understanding of Rs 7200 crore with the Government of UP at the 3-day Global Investors Summit being held in the state capital. The 30 new hotels will create direct job opportunities for 10,000 people. A government release confirmed the MoU. The hotels will be in cities like Varanasi, Agra and Ayodhya, it was revealed. 

HMI Hotel Group operates over 60 hotels in major cities across Japan. The group’s Director, Public Relations, Takamoto Yokoyama said that the government’s efforts to realise UP’s tourism potential has “created immense possibilities for the hotel industry”. 

“Varanasi has seen a significant increase in tourism after the development of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. For us, this is a great chance,” he added. Other major cities like Noida-Greater Noida and Lucknow, as well as tourism destinations like Prayagraj and Kushinagar may also be selected for new hotels. 

(Inputs from ANI)

