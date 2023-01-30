Search icon
UP news: Merchant Navy employee kills aunt for not giving money for Ladakh trip with girlfriend

Bulandshahr news: The woman's husband, Gajveer Singh, had gone to Modinagar to attend a wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

UP news: Merchant Navy employee kills aunt for not giving money for Ladakh trip with girlfriend
UP News: He was a Merchant Navy employee. He returned home a year ago (Representational)

A 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr allegedly bashed his aunt's head as she had refused to give him money and her car for a trip to Ladakh with his girlfriend.

The woman's husband, Gajveer Singh, had gone to Modinagar to attend a wedding. He found his wife in a pool of blood when he returned.

A police team with a sniffer dog was called. The dog sniffed around the crime scene and then went to the roof of the house where Sagar, the accused, was present with his friends. The dog barked at Sagar. The police took him into custody and interrogated. He reportedly admitted committing the crime. He was later arrested.

He told the police he wanted to go to Ladakh with his girlfriend on a trip. When she refused to give money and her car, Sagar bashed in her head with a hammer. He first alleged that she was murdered by another person. However, they noticed blood stains on his clothes. He later confessed.

He was a Merchant Navy employee. He returned home a year ago, reports IANS.

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
