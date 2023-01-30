UP news: Merchant Navy employee kills aunt for not giving money for Ladakh trip with girlfriend

UP News: He was a Merchant Navy employee. He returned home a year ago (Representational)

A 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr allegedly bashed his aunt's head as she had refused to give him money and her car for a trip to Ladakh with his girlfriend.

The woman's husband, Gajveer Singh, had gone to Modinagar to attend a wedding. He found his wife in a pool of blood when he returned.

A police team with a sniffer dog was called. The dog sniffed around the crime scene and then went to the roof of the house where Sagar, the accused, was present with his friends. The dog barked at Sagar. The police took him into custody and interrogated. He reportedly admitted committing the crime. He was later arrested.

He told the police he wanted to go to Ladakh with his girlfriend on a trip. When she refused to give money and her car, Sagar bashed in her head with a hammer. He first alleged that she was murdered by another person. However, they noticed blood stains on his clothes. He later confessed.

He was a Merchant Navy employee. He returned home a year ago, reports IANS.