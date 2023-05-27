Caught on cam: Jaunpur college professor asks for sexual favour from student, video goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh: A Jaunpur college professor was caught on camera allegedly asking a female student for sexual favours. In the video, the professor is purportedly seen speaking to a female student in a vulgar manner in lieu of making her pass the BEd TET examination.

After the video went viral, students created a ruckus on Friday. The college, in which the professor teaches, is affiliated with the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University. The students were pacified after police assured them of action in the matter. The accused, Pradeep Singh, is a professor of ancient history.

A notice has been issued to the professor, asking him to clarify his stand, said Aalok Singh, the principal of the college. He added that the clarification will be handed over to the college management committee. However, the students demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of the professor.

पूर्वांचल विश्वविद्यालय शर्मसार करने का मामला सामने आया है।

गुरु और शिष्य के रिश्तों को कलंकित करने का वीडियो वायरल

Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta assured the students that action will be taken in the matter after the professor gives his clarification. Station House Officer (SHO), Line Bazar police station, Sanjay Verma said police have started investigating the matter after taking cognisance of the video. No complaint has been submitted by the female student or anyone else, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)