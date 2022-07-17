Illegal madrasa razed in UP's Amroha

The building was reportedly constructed seven months ago. (Representational)

A madrasa was demolished by authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Saturday. The district administration said the structure was illegally built on government land. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hassanpur, Sudhir Kumar, said the structure was constructed on the land of the Jebra village's gram samaj.

"The structure was demolished following complaints that the place was being used to offer religious prayers by people of a particular community," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The SDM said while investigating the claim that the land was used for prayers, they found the structure was illegal. He and the administration reached the village on Saturday and demolished the structure.

He said the administration had sent notices to the administration to vacate the structure.

The building was reportedly constructed seven months ago and was turned into a madrasa a few months ago.

The caretaker, seeking anonymity, spoke to PTI and said, " Complaint was lodged by villagers when we started offering namaz in the building. But this is our fundamental right of worship. We will move the court against the demolition".

Commissioner of Moradabad division Anjaneya Kumar Singh said he will look into the issue.

With inputs from PTI