UP news: Four policemen suspended for taking prisoner to shopping mall in Lucknow, video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: The prisoner complained of some health issues and was allowed to visit a government hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

UP news: Four policemen suspended for taking prisoner to shopping mall in Lucknow, video surfaces
UP news: Four policemen suspended for taking prisoner to shopping mall in Lucknow, video surfaces (Photo: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh: Four policemen including a police sub-inspector and three constables have been suspended for allegedly taking an undertrial prisoner to a shopping mall, officials said on Friday. The prisoner was lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

SI Ramsewak and constables Anuj Dhama, Nitin Rana and Ramachandra Prajapati have been suspended for dereliction of duty, a statement by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. After this, a probe was ordered against the police personnel.

The prison has been identified as Rishabh Rai. He was arrested in a case of the Arms Act and sent to jail in June last year. Rai complained of some health issues and was allowed to visit a government hospital on March 7 by the court.

They said police personnel were deployed to take Rai to the hospital and bring him back to the jail once the medical examination is done. While returning from the hospital, the accused policemen took him to a shopping mall, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

